ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old running a charity is helping more people than ever before.
When Einstein Bagles in Ellisville closes for the day, that's when Donovan Denim goes shopping.
The Parkway West sophomore is volunteering his time to help provide food to people who can't afford it.
"I got involved volunteering the summer of eighth grade three years ago," he said.
"My dad signed me up to volunteer and at first I didn't really enjoy it. But once I saw the impact of what I was doing, it really moved me and I wanted to go out and make a change."
The organization is called St. Louis Food Rescue, which Demin now runs.
News 4's Steve Harris took a look at how critical that charity has become.
