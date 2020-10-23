ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have identified the 15-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis Thursday.
Officials said 15-year-old Ezell Johnson was found shot in a white car near Lambdin Ave. and Ashland Ave. just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.