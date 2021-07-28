SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Tuesday night crash in South County left a 15-year-old dead.
According to St. Louis County Police, a 2002 Saturn SL was speeding down Gravois near Winternight Lane in Affton when the driver lost control, crashing into a utility pole. A 15-year-old passenger was killed during the collision.
The driver and two other passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.
