NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in the Baden neighborhood left two injured overnight Monday.
Police said a 15-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were found suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:15 a.m. near Gast and Riverview.
The 15-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the chest.
Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.