NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenage girl is recovering at a local hospital after being shot while riding in a car on Interstate 70 near Grand Monday afternoon.
Police said a 18-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were inside a car near the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp at Grand around 2 p.m. when a man, driving a white car with a red hood and roof, began yelling at them.
The suspect then started firing shots at their car, police said. One of the bullets struck the 15-year-old in the leg.
The 18-year-old was not injured. Anyone who may have witness the shooting or have any information should contact local police.
