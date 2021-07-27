FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A south Florida teenager is fighting for her life after getting infected with COVID-19.
Just a week and a half ago, Paulina Velasquez was looking forward to her sophomore year at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs. Last week, she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but never got the chance.
"Nine days ago, yeah she started off, she had trouble breathing...she was getting kind of tired..can't walk,” recalled her brother Tomas Velasquez. "It happened in the blink of an eye to be honest."
Agnes Velasquez said her daughter is now intubated and in an induced coma. Paulina Velasquez’s family said she was always mindful of the virus and always wore her mask. But it still happened – she contracted COVID-19.
"Every day is harder and harder sitting at bedside with her holding her hand,” said Agnes Velasquez.
The family was told Paulina Velasquez has COVID and pneumonia. Now that she is on a ventilator, the hospital staff moves the position of her body every 12 hours.
Agnes Velasquez has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has some symptoms, but still has not left her daughter’s side. "I do sit next to her bed and pray for her health and asking God to heal her and bring her back to me as soon as possible,” she said.
The teenager’s brother and dad cannot be with her in the hospital room. They are waiting for good news and warning others to be careful.
"This virus is serious. But a lot of people don't believe it’s serious. My sister was a perfectly healthy 15-year-old,” said Tomas Velasquez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.