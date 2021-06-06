SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A boy from Collinsville, Illinois drowned in the Meramec River Saturday afternoon while at Meramec Caverns.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old was swimming near a beach at Meramec Caverns when he went under and never resurfaced. Witnesses said crews looked for him for nearly 90 minutes. The boy was later found and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities are withholding the boy's name because he is a juvenile but friends have identified the teenager as Horace Grigsby.
This is the third drowning in the last month in the St. Louis area. A 17-year-old drowned in the Meramec on May 16 and an 11-year-old drowned in the Bid River on May 23.
No other information was released.
