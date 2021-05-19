ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old accused of raping and robbing a St. Louis County woman during an armed kidnapping was charged Tuesday.
Prosecutors charged 15-year-old Antoine Dillion with kidnapping, rape, first-degree robbery, sodomy and armed criminal action. According to authorities, a woman in her 30’s was entering her St. Louis County home at 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020 when Dillion ordered her back into her car and to drive to undisclosed location at gunpoint. Detectives said the teen raped her and forced her to go to a bank where she withdrew $500.
After taking her money, Dillon allegedly then told her to drive to another location and ordered her to perform oral sex. During the kidnapping, Dillon was wearing a monitoring bracelet that put him in the same locations as the crimes.
“DNA analysis corroborates the victim’s allegations and the defendant was also in possession of an item belonging to the victim when he was arrested,” the probable cause statement read. St. Louis County Police said it is unknown why Dillion was wearing the bracelet but they believe the attack was random.
While being questioned, he told investigators that he had consensual sex with the victim. Dillion is being held on a $200,000 bond.
