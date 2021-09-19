ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A total of six people have died and nine others have been wounded in shootings in St. Louis City since Friday.
The first shooting happened in the 2900 block of Kossuth around 1:35 a.m. Friday. Two women in their 30s were killed and a 42-year-old woman was wounded. About six hours later, police say they found a man in his 30s fatally shot inside a car in the 4300 block of California.
On Saturday afternoon, a 20-year-old woman got into a car accident with two men, got into an argument with them before she head shots and felt pain in her back. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Alaska around 3:30 p.m. Police say 40-year-old Shaun Leachman, of North City, was shot in the 5800 block of Delmar around 6:45 p.m. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the head. Both were taken to a hospital, where Leachman later died.
Just before 9:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man shot a 33-year-old man during an argument at Rigazzi's in The Hill neighborhood, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene. Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man, 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were shot at Two of a Kind Bar on Natural Bridge. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police say.
Sunday afternoon, a man was shot in head and killed near the intersection of 15th and Mullanphy around 12:15 p.m. Just after 1:30 p.m., a man was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Miami. A man was shot in the hip in the 1200 block of N 13th Street around 2:15 p.m. Just after 4:00 p.m., police say a 26-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen in the 700 block of Belt. She was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene.
