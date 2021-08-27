ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – BJC Healthcare will increase its hourly minimum wage to $15 starting Sunday.
The move is part of a three-step process that was announced in 2019 and was scheduled to go into full effect this fall. In October 2019, BJC’s hourly minimum wage increased from $10.10 to $12.65. Last fall, it jumped to $14 and on Aug. 29 it will increase another dollar.
“We’re making these changes almost two months sooner to help our team members and their families better meet their financial needs,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO. “BJC is an organization of people taking care of people, and it’s important that our team members receive competitive pay and benefits.”
More than 5,000 employees will get a raise because of the increased minimum wage.
Earlier this month, Mercy announced they would also be increasing their minimum wage for all workers to $15 an hour.
