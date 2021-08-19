ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since Aug. 2, 15 members of the department have tested positive. According to the department, it is unknown how the staff members contracted the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, 245 members have tested positive for COVID-19. 235 of 245 have already recovered and returned to duty.
