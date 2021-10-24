ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Local families impacted by gun violence are putting down roots at a St. Louis park.
Saturday, Better Family Life hosted a tree planting ceremony at Penrose Park in North City. Fifteen families who've lost a loved-one to gun violence were invited to plant a tree of remembrance.
This is the 4th tree planting event organized by Better Family Life to honor victims of gun violence.
