You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15 arrested during Mardi Gras weekend in St. Louis City

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
Soulard Mardi Gras preps

Crews prepare for Mardi Gras early as snow is in the forecast

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com)-- The cold didn't stop large crowds from enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations across St. Louis City this weekend. 

Parades and St. Louisans flocked to enjoy the excitement in Soulard but police did arrest 15 people.

Ten of those arrests were for minor in possession while the other five incidents ranged from general peace disturbance, urinating in public, unlawful use of weapon, felony warrants, and trespassing / destruction of private property.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.