15 arrested during Mardi Gras weekend in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com)-- The cold didn't stop large crowds from enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations across St. Louis City this weekend.
Parades and St. Louisans flocked to enjoy the excitement in Soulard but police did arrest 15 people.
Ten of those arrests were for minor in possession while the other five incidents ranged from general peace disturbance, urinating in public, unlawful use of weapon, felony warrants, and trespassing / destruction of private property.
