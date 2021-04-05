ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old West County boy is taking part in a worldwide study to help determine the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.
Benjamin Kruger, 14, signed up for the study in January after his mom brought the idea to his attention.
"It was scary, it took a lot of courage but in hindsight, I'm glad we did it," said Nicole Kruger. "What's been just in my mind a lot is how interconnected we are and how what we do really affects other people."
The young teen is one of 200 in the St. Louis area to take part in the study. So far, preliminary data shows no COVID-19 cases developed among those who received the vaccine. 18 cases of COVID-19 developed amongst those who received the placebo.
"Something that was going on in my head was, I kind of wanted to be able to tell my kids that I participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial," said Benjamin. "I thought that was pretty cool, I wanna say that I contributed something."
He admits as he was signing the paperwork to take part, he "freaked out" but was able to move forward and continue with the study.
"There were times where I felt like a guinea pig, but I didn't consider it that dangerous and it can help other people," he said.
After receiving his first shot, he returned several weeks later for the booster. While it's still a blind study, meaning participants don't know whether they received the placebo or actual vaccine, Kruger thinks he got the real thing.
"He felt really sick after the second one," his mom said. "Flu symptoms, fever, headache, achy and a sore arm."
Now back in school, both Kruger and his mom feel more confident about his health and his ability to keep others safe around him. Recent data suggests those who are fully vaccinated do not transmit the virus to others.
"It's just a sense of protection, I feel better hanging out with other people, and not only that but I know that I'm protecting people around me," he said.
He encourages other kids to get the vaccine once it becomes available and his mom said lots of research and conversations with other health professionals helped her decide it was the right thing to do.
In the worldwide study, 2,260 12 to 15-year-olds took part. Half were given the placebo and half received the vaccine. Some medical experts predict by this summer, adolescents in the age range of 12 to 15 could be eligible for the vaccine.
