ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney said 14-year-old Marcus Ursery will certified to be tried as an adult in a murder case from earlier this year.
Ursery is accused of killing 14-year-old Timothy Lucas on January 18. Lucas was found shot around 6:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Broadway. He later died at the hospital.
Ursery has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.