ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teenagers were shot overnight in the City of St. Louis.
Shots were fired by unknown suspects after an argument between several parties in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Blvd. around 1 a.m. Friday.
A 14-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a bullet that entered her bedroom. A 16-year-old boy later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both listed as stable following the shooting.
The third victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a graze wound to her hand but refused medical treatment. Four other teens were inside an apartment when multiple bullets entered. They were not injured.
