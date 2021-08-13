ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old was shot while at a Penrose neighborhood intersection Thursday evening.
The boy and two others, ages 16 and 17, were at the intersection of Euclid and Bessie when someone fired shots at them around 6:30 p.m. The 14-year-old ran home, and his mother took him to the hospital with a graze wound to the leg. The other two boys were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
