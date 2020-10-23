ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
According to police, the teen and two other males approached the man in front of his home in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue and pointed a gun at him around 11 p.m. Thursday. The 26-year-old man then reportedly got his own gun and two fired at one another.
The 14-year-old was shot in his legs and taken to the hospital in serious, stable condition. Officers said a gun was recovered.
The two other suspects drove off in a silver SUV.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
