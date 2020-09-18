ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old girl allegedly attempted to punch an officer during an arrest in downtown St. Louis Thursday evening.
Police said the teen was with two men, ages 19 and 20, in the area of S. 8th Street and Spruce Street just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. One of the men reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head and indicated he had a gun.
The trio then took the man’s wallet and food he was carrying.
After running away, the suspects were spotted by officers near 6th and Gratiot. The male suspects were then taken into custody. When police tried arresting the girl, she allegedly attempted to punch an officer. She was then taken into custody and relinquished to the Juvenile Courts.
Following the arrests, money belonging to the suspect was found and returned.
The investigation is ongoing.
