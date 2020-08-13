ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old was one of two people killed in St. Louis overnight.
The teen was fatally shot in the 2800 block of Gamble in north St. Louis shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police later identified the 14-year-old as Victrail Mora.
Just over three hours later, an unidentified man was found shot inside a car in the 3900 block of North Market. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
There have been 165 homicides in the City of St. Louis this year, a 35 percent increase from 2019.
Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information on either of the homicides to call them at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
