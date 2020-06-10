EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other children were hurting in a shooting at the John De Shields Housing Complex.
The two others shot, a 3-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, have since been released from the hospital.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of McCasland.
The name of the boy killed has not been released.
No additional information is being released at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.
