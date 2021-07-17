ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A girl was shot in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 14-year-old was shot in the 2000 block of East Warne Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood at 7:20 p.m. She was shot in the leg.
The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.
