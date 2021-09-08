O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department has located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Karah Barnett was last seen at 202 Jefferson Street in O’Fallon, Illinois on Sept. 7 around 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon police said detectives located Barnett Wednesday.
"The O’Fallon Police Department and Karah’s family are grateful for all the tips and information that resulted in her being safely reunited with her family," the department said.
