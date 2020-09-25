ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was forced into a car at gunpoint in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Police said the 14-year-old and a friend were in the 2400 block of Union when two men ordered them into a grey vehicle at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Once the victims were inside the car, the suspects demanded their property.
After handing over their items, the suspects allowed the victims to exit. The suspects then drove off.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the boy contacted them hours after the incident. Officers also said the victim has not identified his friend and he has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing.
