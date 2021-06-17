MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old boy's body was recovered after submerging in Creve Coeur Lake Thursday afternoon.
Crews with the Maryland Heights Fire Department said the child's body was recovered and then taken to a hospital. Officials first said the boy had died, but then took that back and said he was taken to a hospital.
The St. Louis region has had six drownings and water-related deaths in the St. Louis region this month.
After 3 drownings in 24 hours, experts say signage and life jackets will save lives on Missouri waterways
After three drownings in less than 24 hours, law enforcement officials have a warning for you. Water - whether it's a lake, river or any body of water - can be deadly. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say paying attention to signs and wearing life jackets will save your life.
