ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old is in custody after he was reportedly part of a group of teams who carjacked a victim outside his home Saturday.
According to police the 45-year-old man arrived home in the 5000 block of Maffitt Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found a group of kids standing in front of his house.
When he asked them what they were doing, one of them pulled a gun and demanded his car keys.
The group, according to the man’s statement, was five suspects, four of whom who were teenagers. The description of the fifth suspect was unknown.
The man gave up his keys and the group fled in his vehicle, but crashed into another driver as they were leaving the scene.
Officers later spotted the car on Union roughly 30 minutes later, and chased the teens to West Florissant where they drove through the fence of Calvary Cemetery.
All five jumped out of the car and ran, but the 14-year-old was later caught and taken to a hospital before being put in custody.
Neither victims were hurt in the incident.
