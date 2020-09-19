BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teenage boy and 55-year-old man from Arkansas died in a boating crash on Table Rock Lake have been identified.
The crash happened on the lake about .75 miles west of point 24 in Barry County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 55-year-old Ted Dossett was steering a Ranger 392V when it crossed into the path of a Bass Cat Caracal, causing it to strike the front port side of his vessel.
A 14-year-old boy was aboard the vessel during the crash. Both Dossett and the teen were pronounced dead.
The surviving driver of the Caracal was tested for alcohol, MSHP said.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.