WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO/CNN) – A California elementary school believes that cutting down the time students spend at lunch will cut their risk of catching COVID-19.
Mattie Washburn Elementary School in Windsor has cut lunch down to 14 minutes. Principal Susan Yakich said the adaptation was prompted by a day last month when two COVID exposures forced them to close down an entire grade level.
So now, from the time students sit down until they leave, they get a total of 14 minutes in which to remove their masks and eat. At 15 minutes, stricter state guidelines for quarantine kick in if there was an exposure.
"By doing this for 14 minutes, we can accurately say to the Department of Public Health that we know our students have not been unmasked and in close contact for 15 minutes,” explained Superintendent Jeremy Decker.
Every child has an assigned seat noted by pieces of tape. Since doing that, quarantine rates have dropped from 317 kids last month to seven students today.
