FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – 14 horses were killed, and others were injured when a tractor trailer carrying them crashed on westbound I-44 in Franklin County Sunday night.
The accident happened around 8:15 p.m., just west of Washington exit.
A semi transporting 29 horses tipped over on its side in the median. The Humane Society of Missouri, The Boles Fire Department and Missouri Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.
Police say firefighters worked with veterinarians and crews from MERS-Large Animal Rescue to remove the horses from the highway with pull ropes, and several that were still on the trailer were pulled out with straps or a halter.
The Humane Society says 10 horses died at the scene, and four were euthanized.
Eleven of the surviving horses were taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Mo. with shock, deep skin and leg abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma and back injuries.
The driver was not seriously hurt.
Anyone interested in donating to help the horses can visit here to make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.