FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An undercover sting by the FBI led to federal charges against 13 men and one woman who allegedly tried to meet minors for sex.
Of the 14 charged, 12 of them are from the St. Louis metropolitan area.
According to the FBI, they worked with more than 50 law enforcement agencies for the undercover operation. Agents pretended to be minors on various online platforms. The FBI said all 14 contacted the underage profiles, engaged in sexually explicit discussions and then met up at a home with the intent to have sex with the minors.
The FBI said some of those charged had brought gifts with them including alcohol, sex toys, drugs and even a dog leash and collar with the name of the undercover profile’s name engraved on it.
“Instead of lurking on playgrounds, modern predators hide behind electronic devices using social media and texting apps to access young children.” Weinhoeft continued, “Serious dangers are no further away than a child’s cell phone or tablet.
All of the defendants were charged between June 28-29, 2020. If convicted, they could face a minimum of 10 years in prison to a life sentence as well as a fine up to $250,000.
- Brett Brimberry 28 Glen Carbon, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Richard L. Britt 38 Granite City, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct
- Urich Gaines 32 Belleville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Kayln E. Hogatt 27 Bridgeport, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Attempted Production of Child Pornography
- Kevin Kamler 30 O’Fallon, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Brian Lotz 56 Collinsville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Anthony Parrish 33 Swansea, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Philip M. Reis 55 O’Fallon, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Gerald S. Sewell 56 Belleville, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct
- James R. Sears 35 Bridgeport, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Travis Shubert 29 Granite City, IL Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Preston Thomas 57 St. Louis, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor
- Nicholas Wright 35 O’Fallon, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child
- Vallie F. Zeller 43 St. Louis, MO Attempted Enticement of a Minor; Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; Attempted Production of Child Pornography
