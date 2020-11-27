NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in Spanish Lake Friday morning.
Just past 5 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Baron Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Police said the teen was sleeping on a couch in the living room when someone fired shots into the home. He was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital treatment.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477
