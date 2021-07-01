ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A third child was shot in south St. Louis City on Thursday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska just before 7:30 p.m. This is near the border of Mount Pleasant and Dutchtown. Two other kids were shot earlier in the day in Dutchtown, including a 7-year-old.
No other information was released.
