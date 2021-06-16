ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old shot his parents while trying to stop his father from choking his mother overnight in St. Louis’ Academy neighborhood.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5100 block of Page around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in lower body and a woman shot in the torso.
The 47-year-old mother told police her husband started choking her during an argument. After the teen boy saw the situation, he fired several shots at his father, also inadvertently shooting the mother.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
The boy was taken into custody and remanded to the Juvenile Courts. A gun was recovered, police said.
