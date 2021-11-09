ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old was shot by the woman he attempted to carjacked in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Monday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was walking from her car to her home in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge when the two suspects asked to use her phone. When she told them she didn’t have one, the 13-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys and money, according to police. The woman gave the items to the boy, who gave them to his accomplice.
When the accomplice entered the woman’s car, the teenager pointing the gun at the woman got distracted, at which time the woman grabbed her own gun and fired a shot at the boy, police said. Both suspects then ran off.
While officers were investigating the incident, they were notified the teenage suspect was found shot in the leg in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge. He was taken to the hospital and remanded to the juvenile courts.
