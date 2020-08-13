NORTHWOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old was shot and killed after what police say seems like an accidental discharge of a weapon in St. Louis County.
Officers with the City of Northwoods Police Department said the boy was found shot in the 3800 block of Melba Place at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Northwoods.
The boy later died at the scene and officers found a handgun near him. Officers are calling his death suspicious and say the shooting was potentially accidental.
St. Louis County Police Department is now leading the investigation.
No other information was released.
