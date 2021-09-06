JEFFERSON COUNTY. Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenage boy was killed, and three other teens were injured in a UTV crash in Jefferson County.
The crash happened on Engledow Road south of Blackwell Road at 6 p.m. Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old Hillsboro boy was driving a Canam Commander northbound on Engledow Road with two 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old. The driver slid off the road when he lost control, slamming the back of the vehicle into a tree.
The front of the UTV then crashed into a second tree. One of the 13-year-olds was killed, troopers said.
No additional information has been released.
