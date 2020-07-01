ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old was shot in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the teen was shot at 20th and Hebert at 1:30 p.m.
The teen was shot in the right calf.
No other information was released.
