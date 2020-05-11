O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old in O'Fallon, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the O'Fallon Police Department found the 13-year-old shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The young victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police said a 16-year-old shot the victim and is being held by juvenile authorities. The victim and the shooter know each other.
No other information was released.
