A teenager is dead after a shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teenager is dead after a shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County police, a call for a shooting came out at 3:51 p.m. in the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court. A 13-year-old girl was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds. Police said a 15-year-old male suspect is in custody. Police are uncertain of the two's relationship.

No other information was made available.

