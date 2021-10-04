WISCONSIN (CNN/WISN) – While leading police on a high speed chase, a teen driver plowed through the lawn of a Wisconsin middle school during dismissal time Thursday.
The driver who led police on a pursuit through Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale was just 13 years old, Glendale Police said. Some students were also outside for gym class at the time.
“Wow! When he just comes across the line… that was the scariest part, “said grandparent and pastor Kasandra Williams. “We were just kind of thanking God that he didn’t hurt other kids.”
Police said the boy stole the car in Milwaukee and later crashed. Four teenagers in the car, all younger than 17, were arrested.
Jordan Wanner’s three children attend the middle school. Wanner said he learned about the shocking ordeal from the superintendent’s district-wide voicemail.
“It's shocking. It seems to be the trend now where kids are doing this kind of thing and putting everybody's life at risk, putting their own lives at risk. It has to stop,” Wanner said.
After seeing similar events unfold at other schools in the area, parents are pleading for it all to stop.
"If we can get back to parenting, you wouldn't have situations like this, whether it's in Glendale, Menomonee Falls, or Milwaukee,” Williams said. “Because it's happening all around. It's children that are not parented right, period."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.