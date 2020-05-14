O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot by a 16-year-old in O'Fallon, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the O'Fallon Police Department found the 13-year-old, Owen Fielder, shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive around 2 p.m. on May 9.
Owen was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The 16-year-old accused of shooting Owen is being held in the St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center awaiting charges.
Police have not said what led to the shooting between the teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.