HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A total of 13 cars were involved in three separate crash scenes in the same stretch of road in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.
According to High Ridge Fire District, 13 cars were involved in three different crashes on Highway 30 at Highway W. The address there is under Byrnes Mill. It's unclear how the pile-up got to this many cars. Crews said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.
(0) comments
