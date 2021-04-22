BOSTON, MA. (WBZ) – It took almost a decade, but Heidi Slyker has been reunited with the flute she left in a taxicab in 2012.
Slyker, who was a performer with the New England Philharmonic orchestra, left the flute, which is worth $13,000, in a Boston taxi after a late shift at Howl At The Moon. She said she was “devastated” at the time because she worked full-time in high school to save up for the instrument. After losing the flute, Slyker was no longer able to play in the orchestra and it took her five years to save up the money for a new one.
Two months ago, detectives received a tip regarding the silver flute made by Woburn-based Brannen. Someone brought the instrument into a music store for an appraisal. An employee at the store wrote down the serial number and did a little research. Investigators traced the flute to a man who worked for the cab company that night it was reported missing.
Slyker said she will spend about $2,000 overhauling the flute because it hasn’t been properly cared for, but she’s hopefully it will be returned to its original condition.
