CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Thursday evening cash in Clinton County.
Authorities said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. when a blue Ford failed to stop at the intersection of US 50 and Boulder Road and collided with a white Chevrolet.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
No other details have been released.
