FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in Ferguson Thursday night. 

Just before 10 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was shot in the hip by a stray bullet in the 5900 block of Laurette Ave. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect's car leaving the area and pulled it over in the 7700 block of Woodstock Road.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody.

Officials said the 19-year-old fired shots in the area after getting into an altercation with someone who ran away before police arrived.  

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.