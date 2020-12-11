FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in Ferguson Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was shot in the hip by a stray bullet in the 5900 block of Laurette Ave. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect's car leaving the area and pulled it over in the 7700 block of Woodstock Road.
A 19-year-old man was taken into custody.
Officials said the 19-year-old fired shots in the area after getting into an altercation with someone who ran away before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.