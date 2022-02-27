12-year-old injured after being shot in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old girl was injured after being shot on Saturday morning in a Boulevard Heights neighborhood.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at 4000 Germania. The girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. There is no information on her condition.
The story will be updated when more information becomes available.
