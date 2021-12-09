NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car after getting off a school bus Thursday in north St. Louis County, police said.
The boy was struck by the car around 5:30 p.m. near Whisper Lake Drive and Parker Road. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver that hit the boy stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the incident, police said.
Police did not immediately release any other information.
