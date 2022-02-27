You are the owner of this article.
12-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in South City, police say

A 12-year-old girl was injured in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old girl was injured in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting Sunday morning, according to St. Louis police.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at 4000 Germania. The girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said she is in stable condition.

Child abuse investigators were called, police told News 4.

