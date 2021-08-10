ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/CNN) – A Minnesota preteen wanted to get her COVID-19 vaccine to celebrate her birthday.
Kaydence Morrison knew that she wanted to get vaccinated for her birthday this year. "She said months ago, I know what I want for my birthday. I want the COVID vaccine,” her mother Sue Morrison said.
Madicen Smith has been administering COVID-19 shots since the beginning and said shots for those ages 12 and up have gone up more than 50% in the last month alone. “We have seen quite an increase in 12 and up getting the shot. For a 12-year-old who just recently turned 12, it's not that common, so that's really awesome for her,” she said.
Kaydence Morrison said she plans to encourage others her age to the inoculation. "Just do it. It won't hurt. It feels just like the flu shot,” she said.
